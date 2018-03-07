On the Go with Joe at iCandy

A popular spot in Gresham just got sweeter with a new, larger location.More >
Portland Fire & Rescue is celebrating a new museum that honors past firefighting in the Rose City.
For local horse lovers, there's an event this weekend you'll want to race over to check out.
An annual event for Portland's culinary scene has returned and food-loving fans might have to loosen their belts.
After 15 years of bottling wines, Wine By Joe has gone metal - for wine in cans that is.
Want to take your workout to the next level? A new fitness spot in Tualatin promises to challenge you to tackle several levels.
A piece of fast food history will soon be torn down in southeast Portland.
An annual event for golfers has returned to Portland and it should be a hole-in-one for fans and players of the sport.
This weekend, an annual event is back for people to indulge at the Oregon coast.
A father in Virginia who said his son was kicked off the bus for three days for bullying made him run to school instead.
A mother and her 7-year-old son died when a massive block of snow fell from a roof and buried them.
People suffering from chronic pain in the Portland area are finding relief, with the help of electricity.
A suspect who led police on a pursuit from Salem to Wilsonville is in custody after a short standoff.
A human trafficking operation led to the arrests of 18 men in Washington County, according to deputies.
He was one of more than 40 people facing charges after an investigation into child sex trafficking.
Multnomah County deputies are investigating an alleged kidnapping that happened Tuesday night.
One driver died and two others were injured after a two-vehicle crash outside Columbia River High School in Vancouver on Tuesday.
Two people have been arrested after appearing at the Texas church where more than two dozen worshippers were gunned down and claiming the attack was staged.
A 21-year-old man accused of leading authorities on a pursuit from Salem to Wilsonville was arrested Tuesday night.
