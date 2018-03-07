On the Go with Joe at iCandy

A popular spot in Gresham just got sweeter with a new, larger location.

iCandy, located at 344 North Main Avenue, is well stocked with treats.

The shop specializes in homemade sweets including caramel corn and cookie dough.

True to its name, iCandy has plenty of candy on its shelves as well.

Bring on the sugar rush! Getting ready to go live at the new #iCandy shop in Gresham on @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/0lrfAiiNLM — Joe Vithayathil (@JoeVFox12) March 7, 2018

Learn more about iCandy on its Facebook page.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.