On the Go with Joe at iCandy - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe

On the Go with Joe at iCandy

Posted: Updated:
Reporter Joe Vithayathil
Connect
GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) -

A popular spot in Gresham just got sweeter with a new, larger location.

iCandy, located at 344 North Main Avenue, is well stocked with treats.

The shop specializes in homemade sweets including caramel corn and cookie dough.

True to its name, iCandy has plenty of candy on its shelves as well.

Learn more about iCandy on its Facebook page.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.