Seattle homecoming: Mariners confirm Ichiro Suzuki is returning to team

After six seasons playing for teams on the East Coast, Major League Baseball outfielder Ichiro Suzuki is returning to Seattle.

The Seattle Mariners announced Wednesday morning from Spring Training that the team and Ichiro have agreed to terms. The 44-year-old player has a one-year deal with the team.

Ichiro, currently a free agent and the active MLB hits leader, originally debuted as rookie for the Mariners in 2001.

He went on to play for the team until 2012, when he was traded to the New York Yankees, with whom he played until 2014. He then went on to play for the Miami Marlins.

“The addition of Ichiro gives our team another versatile and athletic outfielder,” Seattle Mariners Executive Vice President & General Manager of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto said. “His incredible work ethic, preparation and focus will enhance our environment in many ways. He’s truly one of the great players in the history of the game and his unquestionable presence is a valuable addition, both on the field and in the clubhouse. We’re very glad to bring him back home.”

During his original time as a Mariners player, Ichiro won 10 consecutive Gold Glove Awards and made 10 straight trips to the MLB All-Star Game.

