Police: Lincoln City crash suspect arrested for attempted murder involving Portland man

A man involved in a pedestrian and vehicle crash in a Walgreens parking lot on the Oregon coast was arrested on charges including attempted murder, according to police.

Lincoln City police arrived at the Walgreens store at 11:43 p.m. Tuesday and learned a car had left northbound on Highway 101 and that a second vehicle was involved in the crash that was still at the scene.

The driver of the second vehicle was found outside of his vehicle and flown to a Portland hospital with severe injuries. The passengers of the car - the man's wife and infant child - were not injured.

The victim and his family are from the Portland area.

Shortly after, deputies located the suspect, identified as Perry Nicolopoulos, 68, of Puyallup, Washington, and he was initially taken into custody for DUII after showing signs of impairment, according to investigators.

Based on evidence collected during the investigation, Nicolopoulos was arrested on charges of attempted murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, third-degree assault, reckless endangering and failure to perform duties of a driver-injury.

The case remains under investigation and no other details were immediately released.

Police are asking anyone who has information on Nicolopoulos to call the Lincoln City Police Department.

