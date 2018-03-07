Deputies: Woman arrested in Yamhill after methamphetamine drug bust, two others arrested

A woman was arrested in Yamhill on multiple drug charges after a search warrant was served at her home.

The warrant was from the result of a 5-month long investigation into methamphetamine and heroin sales taking place in Yamhill County.

Oregon State Police SWAT team arrived at the residence around 5:30 a.m. and arrested the suspect, Sheryl Sublet, 61 without incident.

Investigators found methamphetamine and heroin being shipped to her from out of state. The drugs were being packaged and disguised as health supplements, according to investigators.

In total, investigators said over 8 pounds of methamphetamine and half a pound of heroin were seized in the investigation. In addition to drugs, $50,000 in cashier checks was seized as proceeds of drug sales.

Sublet is in custody on four counts of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, one count of unlawful delivery of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. The drug charges are considered commercial drug offenses based on the quantity.

Two others, Eric Lee Engle, 37 and Nicole Vanvleet, 26 were arrested in the warrant service in the same area.

Engle was charged with felon in possession of a firearm and Vanvleet was lodged for violation of probation.

