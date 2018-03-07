Women-operated venue in Portland brings together food and fun - KPTV - FOX 12


Women-operated venue in Portland brings together food and fun

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

What would happen if you took some of Portland's most talented female chefs, artists, designers, florists and more -- and let them create custom dining events together?

You'd get the magic that’s served at The Nightwood Society.

MORE’s Molly Riehl met with the female founders of the creative incubator to find out how their space brings together women, and the greater Portland food scene.

Interested in the public events at The Nightwood Society? Check out the calendar here

