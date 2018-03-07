Sheriff: Sex offender arrested in Linn Co. child pornography investigation

A sex offender was arrested in connection with a child pornography investigation in Linn County, according to deputies.

Deputies served a child exploitation search warrant Wednesday morning at a home on North Second Street in Lebanon following an extensive investigation into the online distribution of child pornography over the internet.

Deputies said four people were in the home at the time and Mark Richard McKuhn, 41, admitted to searching for and collecting child pornography online.

Investigators said McKuhn also admitted to communicating with minors online with the intention of obtaining explicit photographs of children.

McKuhn, who is a registered sex offender, was arrested on charges including 20 counts of first-degree encouraging child sex abuse and one count of encouraging the sexual abuse of an animal.

Devices seized in connection with the search warrant will be examined and additional charges may be forthcoming, according to investigators.

Deputies said the investigation is continuing and noted that other registered sex offenders lived in the home, as well.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Trenary at 541-917-6665.

Albany police, Lebanon police and Linn County Parole and Probation assisted the Linn County Sheriff’s Office during the service of the search warrant.

