People told to stay inside, away from windows due to police activity in West Linn neighborhood

People in a West Linn neighborhood were told to stay in their homes and away from windows due to police activity Wednesday afternoon.

A West Linn Police Department spokesman posted an online alert for people in the Fields Bridge area.

Clackamas County deputies responded to a call on Borland Road across from the park on the west side of the bridge.

No details were immediately released about the incident.

West Linn police reported: “Stay indoors away from windows at this time.”

FOX 12 has a crew on the way to the scene and will continue to update this story.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.