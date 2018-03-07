Two people dead in apparent murder-suicide in West Linn

Authorities are investigating an apparent murder-suicide after two people were found dead in West Linn.

A West Linn Police Department spokesman posted an online alert for people in the Fields Bridge area on Wednesday afternoon, advising neighbors to stay indoors and away from their windows.

Clackamas County deputies had responded to a call on Borland Road across from the park on the west side of the bridge.

No information was immediately released about the incident, but by 3 p.m., authorities confirmed two people were dead in what appears to be a murder-suicide.

West Linn Police Department said many weapons were found at the scene.

There is no danger to the public as authorities continue their investigation.

FOX 12 has a crew at the scene and will continue to update this story.

