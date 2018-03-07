Deputies: Man arrested for stabbing sister's boyfriend in the ne - KPTV - FOX 12

Deputies: Man arrested for stabbing sister's boyfriend in the neck in Clackamas Co.

Posted: Updated:
Booking photo (Image: Clackamas County Sheriff's Office) Booking photo (Image: Clackamas County Sheriff's Office)
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) -

A man was arrested on Sunday morning for attempted murder after stabbing his sister’s boyfriend in the neck.

Deputies responded to the scene around 3:40 a.m. after reports of a stabbing at the Crown Court Apartments located on Southeast 97th Street and found the victim laying on his side with a severe wound to the neck. 

During the investigation, deputies learned that the victim had reportedly been in a verbal argument with his girlfriend in her apartment when his girlfriend’s brother, 20-year-old Jacob Temple, came out from a room with a knife and stabbed the victim in the neck.

The victim was taken to OHSU where he is in critical condition and is being treated for his stab wound.

Temple was taken to the county jail without incident on charges including attempted murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and first-degree assault.

Anyone with information contact the Sheriff's Office Tip Line at 503-723-4949 or https://web3.clackamas.us/contact/tip.jsp

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.