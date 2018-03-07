Deputies: Man arrested for stabbing sister's boyfriend in the neck in Clackamas Co.

A man was arrested on Sunday morning for attempted murder after stabbing his sister’s boyfriend in the neck.

Deputies responded to the scene around 3:40 a.m. after reports of a stabbing at the Crown Court Apartments located on Southeast 97th Street and found the victim laying on his side with a severe wound to the neck.

During the investigation, deputies learned that the victim had reportedly been in a verbal argument with his girlfriend in her apartment when his girlfriend’s brother, 20-year-old Jacob Temple, came out from a room with a knife and stabbed the victim in the neck.

The victim was taken to OHSU where he is in critical condition and is being treated for his stab wound.

Temple was taken to the county jail without incident on charges including attempted murder, unlawful use of a weapon, and first-degree assault.

Anyone with information contact the Sheriff's Office Tip Line at 503-723-4949 or https://web3.clackamas.us/contact/tip.jsp

