Murder suspect arrested near Eugene after woman found dead in Salem hotel room

Salem Police have located a murder suspect in connection with a woman who was found dead in a hotel room in Salem.

Officers responded to the Days Inn Black Bear Inn at 1600 Motor Court Northeast at around 11 p.m. Tuesday to conduct a welfare check on a guest staying at the hotel.

When police didn't get a response from the guest at the door, they entered the room and found a woman's body.

The suspect, identified as Cody Roy Hilliard, 25, was located by Oregon State Police shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday as he was driving on Interstate 5 near Eugene.

He was arrested without incident and taken to Marion County Jail on the charge of murder. A jail booking photo was not immediately available.

The Salem Police Department worked with the Independence Police Department to identify Hilliard as the suspect in this case.

Police said they have tentatively identified the victim, but her name has not been released pending family notifications.

The investigation is continuing and no other details were released by police.

