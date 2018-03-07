Portland Public Schools eliminates early dismissals, late openings from 2018-2019 calendar

Portland Public Schools has approved its 2018-2019 calendar, which eliminates early dismissals and late openings.

The change came out of the new three-year contract the district signed with the Portland Association of Teachers in February.

Students and teachers will also see a change to the class schedule in November.

The two days of parent-teacher conferences that were on Nov. 8 and Nov. 9 in 2017 will be on Monday Nov. 19 and Tuesday Nov. 20 in 2018. The district will then close schools on Wednesday Nov. 21, which combined with the traditional days off for Thanksgiving, will create a one-week fall break for students.

One other potential change involves Presidents’ Day in 2019. Feb. 18, 2019 is being set aside as a snow makeup day in case a day is lost due to the weather. The district will announce by Jan. 18, 2019 whether Presidents’ Day 2019 will be a holiday or if it will be used as a makeup day.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.