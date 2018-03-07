Woman dies after crash involving 20 vehicles on icy I-84 in east - KPTV - FOX 12

Woman dies after crash involving 20 vehicles on icy I-84 in eastern Oregon

A woman died after a crash involving 20 vehicles, including seven semis, on Interstate 84 in eastern Oregon.

Emergency crews responded to westbound Milepost 223 in Umatilla County at 6:20 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators said speed and black ice contributed to a series of crashes and a domino-effect that injured at least nine people.

Of those nine people taken to area hospitals, five were initially listed in serious condition.

On Monday, Oregon State Police were notified that 58-year-old Alameda Addison of Pendleton had died. Addison was driving one of the vehicles involved in the crashes.

The extensive investigation is ongoing and troopers are working to determine the sequence of events involved in the crashes.

