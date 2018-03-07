Grant High School announces 2018 Rose Festival Court princess

Grant High School has announced its 2018 Rose Festival Court princess.

Melissa Torres-Duran is a senior who plans to attend the University of Oregon in the fall of 2018 and major in Political Science.

Torres-Duran is a member of Self Enhancement, Inc and the Young Life Organization. She is also the President of Movimiento Estudiantil Chicano de Aztlán (MECHA).

Her favorite Rose Festival event is the Junior Parade.

"I attended Beaumont Middle School and was a part of the cheerleading team which participated in the parade every year. The parade occurs towards the end of the school year and it was an indication that summer vacation was just around the corner. The Junior Parade is a time for the community to gather and celebrate the children of Portland," Torres-Duran said.

The 2018 Portland Rose Festival Queen will be crowned at the Queen's Coronation presented by Unitus Community Credit Union on Saturday, June 9 at 8:30 a.m. just before the Spirit Mountain Casino Grand Floral Parade.

