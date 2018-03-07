Washington State Department of Transportation allows parents to bring newborns to work

“Bring your child to work day” can now be every day for new parents who work for the Washington State Department of Transportation.

WSDOT employees are eligible for a new program allowing them to bring newborns to work.

Chelsey Martin is the first employee at WSDOT’s Vancouver campus to take part in the agency’s “Infant at Work” program.

Martin began bringing her youngest son Hendrick to work when she returned from maternity leave. Martin’s co-workers even made a nameplate for Hendrick.

WSDOT allows parents to bring their children to work if they are between 6 weeks and 6 months old.

“When I heard that, I actually came back a little earlier,” Martin said. “They set up my cube and I had a little pack-and-play in the corner for him.”

Martin’s manager is also pregnant and appreciates the new program.

“It’s going to save us money. It’s going to give us a lot of chance for both of us to bond with the baby and have her around until she’s a little bit older and feel a little better at that point about handing her off,” said Angie Haffie.

