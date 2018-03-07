Stricter recycling rules take effect in Marion County

New rules for recycling in Marion County went into effect this week and officials say it’s in your best interest to follow them.

In January, China stopped taking most recycling from the United States. That has created a messy domino effect for recycling centers. Officials at Garten Services say they had no choice but to make stricter rules about what they can and can’t accept.

Garten processes about half the items recycled in Marion County. This week, managers there sent out a list of new rules about what they will no longer take, including egg cartons, shredded paper and most plastics.

With China’s big shift in the recycling business, Chief Operating Officer Will Posegate said the market for recyclables just got exponentially smaller.

If he can’t sell the materials, he can’t take accept them from customers. So now, Posegate has to send more stuff to the landfill.

If you don’t follow the new rules and continue to put banned items in your bin, Posegate says his cost for transporting more garbage will only be passed on to customers.



“I think it’s called wishful recycling and we like that people want to recycle in Oregon,” said Posegate. “But honestly, if it’s not on that list of stuff that should go in the cart, please don’t put it in the cart. The saying is, 'when in doubt, throw it out.'”



For the full list of recycling “dos” and “don’ts” in Marion County, go to garten.org.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.