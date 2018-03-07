New show "9-1-1" drawing the interest of local dispatchers

A new drama airing on FOX 12 is resonating with local 911 dispatchers.

The show, which is called “9-1-1,” offers a window into the lives of dispatchers and first responders.

Lindsey Nicholson, who has been a dispatcher for years at the Clackamas County 911 Operations Center, starting tuning in when she realized the show prominently featured her profession.

“It’s fun because not a lot of people know about 911,” said Nicholson. “They know about police, they know about fire, they know that they’re first responders, but we’re often the hidden first responders and so it’s great to highlight what we do. So, for example, when my kid can watch the show and say, oh yeah, my mom’s a dispatcher, my mom works for 911”

Cheryl Bledsoe, the county’s technical communications manager, has been live tweeting during weekly episodes on the county’s Twitter account, and also sharing posts about the show on Facebook.

“We do actually get questions from folks about, can we do that? Can we find people on a map, and how good is the location accuracy,” said Bledsoe.

“9-1-1” airs Wednesday nights on FOX 12 at 9 p.m.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.