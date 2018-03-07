New design released for tribute wall honoring MAX stabbing victims

A tribute wall at Portland's Hollywood Transit Center to honor the victims of last year's deadly MAX attack is closer to a final design.

Ricky John Best, 53, of Happy Valley, and Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche, 23, of Portland, were killed in May 2017 on a MAX train at the Hollywood Transit Center. Investigators said Jeremy Christian stabbed the men, as well as Micah Fletcher, after they tried to intervene as Christian yelled hate speech at two female passengers. Fletcher survived the attack.

TriMet later decided it wanted to transform about 2,000-feet of wall space at the transit center into a bright, vibrant tribute.

TriMet chose artist and activist Sarah Farahat to lead the design team.

On Wednesday, she presented design changes for the committee and families closest to the attack to approve.

"What we hope to create at the Hollywood Transit Center is a place of healing, where people can come and feel like they are a part of this community, and where they can find inspiration and move forward from that horrific tragedy," said Tia York, Public Information Officer at TriMet.

TriMet says the design will continue to be refined over the next few months.

