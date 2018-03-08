Oregon State beats Washington 69-66 in overtime in first round of Pac-12 tournament

Drew Eubanks scored 19 points, Stephen Thompson Jr. added 14 and Oregon State outlasted Washington 69-66 in overtime on Wednesday night in the opening round of the Pac-12 tournament.

Oregon State went up 66-64 in overtime on Tres Tinkle's two free throws and Washington tried to set up a shot to tie, but David Crisp threw the ball out of bounds. Eubanks hit 1 of 2 free throws and Crisp scored on a layup with 3.1 seconds left to pull the Huskies within two.

Tinkle hit two more free throws with 2.5 seconds left and Crisp got a good look at a tying 3-pointer, but it caromed off the back of the rim.

Oregon State (16-15) moves on to face No. 2 seed Southern California in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Matisse Thybulle had 19 points and Noah Dickerson 15 points as Washington (20-12) saw its slim NCAA Tournament hopes disappear.

Washington made a strong NCAA Tournament push with consecutive wins over Arizona and Arizona State in early February. But the Huskies fell away from the NCAA bubble with a stretch of four losses in five games, including a double-overtime setback at Oregon State.

Washington won two of its final three games, but needed a strong run in the Pac-12 tournament to have any NCAA shot.

The third meeting of the season became a defensive battle, neither team able to find much operating room.

Oregon State made 8 of 23 shots in the first half, including 1 for 7 from the 3-point arc. Washington was slightly better, going 11 for 29 and 2 for 9 from 3 to lead 29-25.

Halftime adjustments freed up both offenses early before the defenses controlled the game again. Oregon State went nearly 6 minutes without scoring, but Washington couldn't stretch its lead. Then the Huskies had a stretch when it went 1 for 9 and the Beavers capitalized, going on a 10-2 run to go up 55-51.

BIG PICTURE

Washington likely fell short in its NCAA Tournament bid, but still won 20 games and had its biggest turnaround since 1937-38 in its first season under coach Mike Hopkins.

Oregon State found a way to grind out a victory and enhance its chances of playing in a postseason tournament.

UP NEXT

Washington is likely headed to a smaller postseason tournament.

Oregon State faces No. 2 seed USC.

