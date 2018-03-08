Portland woman says texting 911 saved her life after being kidnapped, sexually assaulted

A Portland woman says a stranger kidnapped her and drove her to the Columbia River Gorge, where he sexually assaulted and attacked her. Now, that man is in custody and the victim is speaking out.

The victim, who only wants to be known as Kinsey, says it started at a 7-Eleven on Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Northeast 82nd Avenue Tuesday night. She says she was standing outside eating food when a man honked his car horn and offered her a ride home.

Although he was a stranger, she got into his car. She knew she made a mistake when he didn't slow down at her stop.

"I felt my gut and stomach drop to the floor," said Kinsey.

Kinsey says she begged him to turn around but he only drove faster down Interstate 84.

"I couldn't yell or nothing, he was pulling my hair and hitting me," she said.

Kinsey says he assaulted her as he drove, and that's when she discreetly pulled out her phone and texted 911 saying, "I need help, I'm being kidnapped."

Kinsey says that text message saved her life. 911 texted back asking if she could call but Kinsey couldn't and she had no idea where they were.

"I was so scared, I was so violated," said Kinsey. "He was touching me. I told him, 'no stop, can we go back please.' I begged him and begged him, he wouldn’t go back.”

She was able to eventually call 911 while she kept her phone out of sight. That call tracked her location to the Bridal Veil area.

"They opened the car door, told him to step out. Next thing I hear are handcuffs going on him," said Kinsey.

Douglas Braaten, 61, of La Center, Washington, was arrested and now faces charges of kidnapping and sex abuse.

Now, Kinsey will try to heal and forget the worst ride of her life.

"I feel like a part of me got taken away. He took it, I'm never getting that piece back," she said.

When it comes to texting for help in an emergency, call 911 if you can and only text if you can't.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.