Man, dog killed after being hit by vehicle on Hwy 99E near Gladstone

A pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle on Highway 99E has died.

Clackamas Fire said the crash happened Wednesday night on Highway 99E (Southeast McLoughlin Boulevard) at Southeast Hull Avenue.

Authorities say a man walking a dog was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street. The dog died at the scene.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he also died. His name has not been released.

Oregon State Police say the driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Highway 99E at SE Hull Avenue was shut down while police investigated the crash.

