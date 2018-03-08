Police searching for suspect involved in carjacking in SE Portland

Police are searching for a suspect involved in a carjacking in southeast Portland.

Officers responded to the report of a robbery in the Food Depot parking lot, located at 8535 Southeast Powell Boulevard, at 6:48 p.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived to the Food Depot, the victim told them the suspect brandished a knife while he demanded car key's as the victim was preparing to enter his vehicle.

After the suspect obtained the car keys, he entered the vehicle and drove off.

Officers searched the area but did not locate the suspect or the stolen vehicle.

The stolen vehicle is a white 2001 Nissan Altima with Oregon license plate 123ENJ.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man about 25-years old, 5 feet 3 inches tall, with a thin build.

Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to contact 911. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact PPB robbery detail at 503-823-0412.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.