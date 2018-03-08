Lincoln City gas attendant witnesses shocking hit-and-run leaving man badly injured

It’s a bizarre crime out of Lincoln City – a Washington man was charged with attempted murder after police said he first crashed into a car and then purposely ran over the driver of the car after he got out.

Investigators haven’t released the name of the victim, but said the Portland resident was badly injured just before midnight Tuesday, near the Walgreens off Highway 101.

Mikel Creswell was working just across the road at the Shell gas station, when he heard a loud noise.

“It sounded like metal scraping at first, that’s when I thought it was someone bottoming out,” Creswell said Wednesday night.

But when he heard the sound again, he knew something was wrong. He ran toward the sidewalk and was shocked.

“I saw him hit the second time, or the third time,” Creswell said. “That guy was out for blood.”

He added, “The guy who was hit, he was laying on the ground with a big gash on his leg.”

Lincoln City Police said 68-year-old Perry Nicolopoulous of Puyallup, Washington first struck the victim’s car – where a man, his wife and infant were inside. Officers said the man then got out, and Nicolopoulous purposely hit him again, this time running over the man’s body.

Creswell said he yelled at one of his customers to call 911 while he ran after the suspect, who is accused of driving off.

“The guy in the car drove all the way through the parking lot, through the Walgreens and McDonald’s. I ran after him trying to get the license plate, whatever I could get.” Creswell said.

The victim was life-flighted to a Portland hospital with what officers described as “severe injuries.”

Police said they found Nicolopolous shortly after on Highway 101 north of Lincoln City.

Officers said he was impaired, and they initially charged him with a DUII. As they pieced together the case, six more charges were added, including attempted murder.

What led up to the shocking crime is still unclear, but police said they do not believe road rage was a factor. Instead, they think Nicolopulous was experiencing a “mental crisis.”

Creswell said he’s still shaken up by what he witnessed. He’s glad he could help, but wishes he could’ve done more.

More than anything, he’s now pulling for the victim.

“I do wish them the best and I hope they are OK,” Creswell said.

Nicolopoulous is expected to be in Lincoln County Court Thursday afternoon.

The victim’s latest medical condition was not immediately known Wednesday night.

Investigators said they will release his name after they get approval from the District Attorney.

Managers at Walgreens and McDonald’s told FOX 12 they provided police surveillance video of the incident.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Lincoln City Police.

