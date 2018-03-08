Armed suspect taken into custody after standoff with police in Goose Hollow

A Portland woman says a stranger kidnapped her and drove her to the Columbia River Gorge, where he sexually assaulted and attacked her. Now, that man is in custody and the victim is speaking out.More >
Several attackers pulled Gwala off his bicycle as he cycled up a steep hill and sawed into his right calf, damaging muscle, nerves, and bone.
A man made a Facebook post saying he has an engagement ring he bought and never got to use.
A pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle on Highway 99E has died.
A 14-year-old boy was arrested for pretending to be a sheriff's deputy, launching phony investigations and pulling people over in his neighborhood.
Salem Police have located a murder suspect in connection with a woman who was found dead in a hotel room in Salem.
A human trafficking operation led to the arrests of 18 men in Washington County, according to deputies.
People in a West Linn neighborhood were told to stay in their homes and away from windows due to police activity Wednesday afternoon.
A New Jersey man who got drunk in West Virginia and mistakenly ordered a $1,635 Uber ride to his home state will be reimbursed by a food delivery company.
It's a bizarre crime out of Lincoln City – a Washington man was charged with attempted murder after police said he first crashed into a car and then purposely ran over the driver of the car after he got out.
