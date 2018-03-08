Armed suspect taken into custody after standoff with police in G - KPTV - FOX 12

Armed suspect taken into custody after standoff with police in Goose Hollow

Posted: Updated:
AIR 12 image over scene AIR 12 image over scene
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

A woman was taken into custody after a police standoff in Goose Hollow lasted several hours Thursday morning. 

Late Wednesday night, around 11 p.m., police were called about a person entering a residence in the 800 block of Southwest King Avenue. Officers didn't locate a suspect. 

A few hours later, at 3:30 a.m., police were called again to the same location when the suspect was reported as having a gun during a burglary in progress.  

Officers found the suspect and exchanged gunfire. No officers were reported injured and police said the suspect went under the porch of the home. 

The Portland Police Bureau Special Emergency Reaction Team and Crisis Negotiation Team were dispatched to the scene. 

The female suspect remained under the porch of the residence until police took her into custody just before 7 a.m. She was transported from the scene in an ambulance to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. 

West Burnside is closed from Northwest 21st Avenue to Northwest 23rd Avenue while police remain on the scene. Police said the street would open within an hour. 

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.