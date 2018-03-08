Armed suspect taken into custody after standoff with police in Goose Hollow

A woman was taken into custody after a police standoff in Goose Hollow lasted several hours Thursday morning.

Late Wednesday night, around 11 p.m., police were called about a person entering a residence in the 800 block of Southwest King Avenue. Officers didn't locate a suspect.

A few hours later, at 3:30 a.m., police were called again to the same location when the suspect was reported as having a gun during a burglary in progress.

Officers found the suspect and exchanged gunfire. No officers were reported injured and police said the suspect went under the porch of the home.

Members of SERT starting to arrive at the scene in the 800 block of SW King Ave for a suspect armed with a gun. Shots have been fired. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/aVbPC3hqC1 — Tyler Dumont FOX 12 (@TylerDumontNews) March 8, 2018

The Portland Police Bureau Special Emergency Reaction Team and Crisis Negotiation Team were dispatched to the scene.

#UPDATE: @PortlandPolice asking all area residents to stay in their homes until an officer comes to tell them it’s safe to leave or they receive a reverse 911 call. Negotiations with suspect ongoing, police say. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/ZQD6gjZ55o — Tyler Dumont FOX 12 (@TylerDumontNews) March 8, 2018

The female suspect remained under the porch of the residence until police took her into custody just before 7 a.m. She was transported from the scene in an ambulance to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

#BREAKING: AIR 12 just caught the suspect being taken into custody. She appeared to be moving. #Update @fox12oregon — Tyler Dumont FOX 12 (@TylerDumontNews) March 8, 2018

#UPDATE: AIR 12 shows the suspect, now in custody, being checked out by emergency medical personnel. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/fih82UsLHw — Tyler Dumont FOX 12 (@TylerDumontNews) March 8, 2018

West Burnside is closed from Northwest 21st Avenue to Northwest 23rd Avenue while police remain on the scene. Police said the street would open within an hour.

