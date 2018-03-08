On the Go with Joe at Burntown Fitness - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe at Burntown Fitness

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) -

Want to feel the burn? A new fitness studio in Vancouver promises its clients will get a great workout in less than an hour.

Burntown, located at 2004 Southeast 192nd Avenue Suite 103, packs its 45 minute classes with high-intensity exercise.

The studio’s signature “Burn Method” focuses on five key elements: core, cardio, power, strength and stability.

To learn more about Burntown, visit its website. The studio offers a first-time visitor a free class.

