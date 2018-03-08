On the Go with Joe at Burntown Fitness

Want to feel the burn? A new fitness studio in Vancouver promises its clients will get a great workout in less than an hour.More >
Want to feel the burn? A new fitness studio in Vancouver promises its clients will get a great workout in less than an hour.More >
A popular spot in Gresham just got sweeter with a new, larger location.More >
A popular spot in Gresham just got sweeter with a new, larger location.More >
Portland Fire & Rescue is celebrating a new museum that honors past firefighting in the Rose City.More >
Portland Fire & Rescue is celebrating a new museum that honors past firefighting in the Rose City.More >
For local horse lovers, there’s an event this weekend you’ll want to race over to check out.More >
For local horse lovers, there’s an event this weekend you’ll want to race over to check out.More >
An annual event for Portland’s culinary scene has returned and food-loving fans might have to loosen their belts.More >
An annual event for Portland’s culinary scene has returned and food-loving fans might have to loosen their belts.More >
After 15 years of bottling wines, Wine By Joe has gone metal - for wine in cans that is.More >
After 15 years of bottling wines, Wine By Joe has gone metal - for wine in cans that is.More >
Want to take your workout to the next level? A new fitness spot in Tualatin promises to challenge you to tackle several levels.More >
Want to take your workout to the next level? A new fitness spot in Tualatin promises to challenge you to tackle several levels.More >
A piece of fast food history will soon be torn down in southeast Portland.More >
A piece of fast food history will soon be torn down in southeast Portland.More >
An annual event for golfers has returned to Portland and it should be a hole-in-one for fans and players of the sport.More >
An annual event for golfers has returned to Portland and it should be a hole-in-one for fans and players of the sport.More >
A Portland woman says a stranger kidnapped her and drove her to the Columbia River Gorge, where he sexually assaulted and attacked her. Now, that man is in custody and the victim is speaking out.More >
A Portland woman says a stranger kidnapped her and drove her to the Columbia River Gorge, where he sexually assaulted and attacked her. Now, that man is in custody and the victim is speaking out.More >
Several attackers pulled Gwala off his bicycle as he cycled up a steep hill and sawed into his right calf, damaging muscle, nerves, and bone.More >
Several attackers pulled Gwala off his bicycle as he cycled up a steep hill and sawed into his right calf, damaging muscle, nerves, and bone.More >
A man made a Facebook post saying he has an engagement ring he bought and never got to use.More >
A man made a Facebook post saying he has an engagement ring he bought and never got to use.More >
A pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle on Highway 99E has died.More >
A pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle on Highway 99E has died.More >
Salem Police have located a murder suspect in connection with a woman who was found dead in a hotel room in Salem.More >
Salem Police have located a murder suspect in connection with a woman who was found dead in a hotel room in Salem.More >
People in a West Linn neighborhood were told to stay in their homes and away from windows due to police activity Wednesday afternoon.More >
People in a West Linn neighborhood were told to stay in their homes and away from windows due to police activity Wednesday afternoon.More >
A Colorado family says they'll never forget to check the expiration date again after eating cereal they believe to be decades-old. d ...More >
A Colorado family says they'll never forget to check the expiration date again after eating cereal they believe to be decades-old. d ...More >
A 14-year-old boy was arrested for pretending to be a sheriff's deputy, launching phony investigations and pulling people over in his neighborhood.More >
A 14-year-old boy was arrested for pretending to be a sheriff's deputy, launching phony investigations and pulling people over in his neighborhood.More >
A woman was taken into custody after a police standoff in Goose Hollow lasted several hours Thursday morning.More >
A woman was taken into custody after a police standoff in Goose Hollow lasted several hours Thursday morning.More >
A man upset about a $30 rent increase allegedly murdered his landlord because of it.More >
A man upset about a $30 rent increase allegedly murdered his landlord because of it.More >