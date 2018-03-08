Pop-up dinner series celebrates Oregon's women winemakers

March is International Women in History Month, and to celebrate, Oregon wine expert Ron Acierto is hosting a pop-up dinner series featuring some of the most prolific women in the Oregon wine industry.

Each Friday and Saturday this month, the dinner series will showcase a different woman winemaker or winery representative. One of the featured winemakers is Wynne Peterson-Nedry of RR Wines. Her father, Harry Peterson-Nedry, began planting on Ribbon Ridge in the 1980s and is considered one of Oregon’s “Godfathers of Wine.” Ron says he considers Wynne part of the “second generation of great winemakers” in the region.

During the pop-up series, Ron will also be offering a three-course, Filipino-influenced meal, inspired by the Filipina mothers in his life.

The Women in Oregon Wine pop-up dinner series take place at Function PDX.



