Actress Maggie Grace talks "The Hurricane Heist"

Actress Maggie Grace is no stranger to action movies. She may be most well known for playing the often-kidnapped daughter of actor Liam Neeson in the film franchise, “Taken.”

Now, Maggie is taking on a whole new level of action flick in her latest film, “The Hurricane Heist.” Maggie plays a US Treasury agent, trying to protect $600 million from opportunistic thieves who are hoping to use a Category 5 hurricane as a cover.

Maggie speaks to MORE’s Molly Riehl about doing stunts in storms and shares the advice her former co-star Neeson shared with her.

Trailer for “The Hurricane Heist”



