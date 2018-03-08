Sequoia tree removal used to create playground in honor of two sisters killed in Forest Grove

A giant Sequoia tree, with a beehive inside, was removed by crews in Forest Grove on Thursday to go towards a playground for two sisters who were killed.

It was a major planned project and now the wood from the tree will be used to build a wood structure to honor two Forest Grove sisters, Anna Dieter-Eckerdt and Abigail Robinson.

The Sequoia had been on the property for years as the tree has lived next to a home owned by the same family for six generations.

However, due to infrastructure issues, the tree had to be removed.

“It is really cool,” Clint Landon of General Tree Service told FOX 12. “It is such a large-scale removal and every piece of the brush debris is going to be reused. It is going to build an awesome play structure here at the park and some of the wood went to metro for trail building chips.”

A beekeeper also came out to secure the bees when crews came to take down the tree.

The playground is expected to go up at Rogers Park across the street from where the tree was.

The family has posted a GoFundMe page to raise money for the playground and their story can be visited here.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.