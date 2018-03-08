Deputies identify man, woman involved in apparent West Linn murder-suicide

An armed man shot and killed a woman he knew before killing himself in West Linn Wednesday afternoon, deputies said.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office has identified David Cote, 34, and Bethany Noelle Schuch, 35, as the man and woman involved in the apparent murder-suicide.

The two were found dead in the 400 block of Alderwood Drive.

In a release Thursday morning, deputies said a caller reported seeing Cote arrive at the residence in a black SUV and after he got out of the vehicle, he had a large firearm with a scope. The caller heard gunfire and said Cote shot Schuch outside the home.

When deputies and the Clackamas County SWAT Team arrived at the scene, they saw Schuch’s body with multiple gunshot wounds and Cote with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

The sheriff’s office said Cote and Schuch knew each other, but did not say in what capacity.

Both their deaths are still under investigation and deputies are asking anyone with information on Cote and any events leading up to this apparent murder-suicide to contact the sheriff's office tip line by phone at 503-723-4949 or with the online email form and reference CCSO Case #18-006507.

Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.