Sheriff: Cowlitz Co. correctional officer accused of bringing drugs to jail, sexual misconduct with inmate

A correctional officer accused of bringing drugs into the Cowlitz County Jail and sexual misconduct with a female inmate was arrested Wednesday afternoon.

The Cowlitz County Sheriff's office said 50-year-old Kelly Burgin from Castle Rock was taken into custody after an investigation into allegations against Burgin.

Investigators said he is accused of giving an inmate marijuana edibles and having sexual conduct with the same inmate.

The jail reported the incident and Burgin was booked into the Clark County Jail on charges of unlawful delivery of marijuana, introducing contraband and second-degree custodial sexual misconduct.

Burgin was a corrections officer for a little over three months and was fired Wednesday.

