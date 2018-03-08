Clark Co. man pleads guilty to wire fraud for claims involving clean energy company

A Clark County man who claimed to be raising money for a clean energy company pleaded guilty to wire fraud in federal court, according to the Department of Justice.

Investigators said Isaac Benjamin Voss, 41, defrauded domestic and foreign investors.

Court documents state Voss made a deal with a Canadian scientist and entrepreneur in 2007 to raise funds to support the development of a technology that would derive electricity and petroleum-equivalent fuels from any carbon bearing material.

Investigators said Voss used his company, XFuels, as a vehicle for soliciting the investments starting in 2011.

Voss used elaborate marketing materials, in print and online, containing false information about his company, the technology and the investment opportunity, according to investigators, including claiming XFuels owned a commercial refinery in Canada and that another was being constructed in Washington state.

The Department of Justice reported that Voss claimed to have commissioned an independent, third-party feasibility study that guaranteed the project’s commercial viability, but the study relied solely on information from Voss.

Additionally, investigators said Voss falsely promised $500,000 investments from foreign parties would qualify for a U.S. program granting “EB-5” Immigrant Investor Program visas. The project did not quality for that program and all investors’ visa applications were denied, as a result, according to the DOJ.

Voss will be sentenced Aug. 14 and faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service, IRS and the Department of Homeland Security investigated this case.

