Large cedar tree crashes onto Estacada home due to strong winds

Gusty winds across the Willamette Valley Thursday sent garbage cans rolling and trees swaying.

In Estacada, the strong winds sent a massive cedar tree to crash onto a home on Northeast Main Street.

Randy Evans says his wife heard the howling winds and heard a noise outside their window just after 8:30 a.m.

“I look to the left and I see this whole tree coming down right at our window on the other side there,” Evans said. “Really lucky there wasn’t a tree in the house.”

He estimates the cedar tree is about 75-feet tall and didn’t do a ton of damage to his home.

“It hit and it broke some of these roof joists, and I think one kind of pushed the drywall down and out in a spot about that big,” Evans said.

For most of the day, a crew from Alder Creek Tree Service worked to cut up the tree and get it off the home.

“No one was hurt, that’s all that matters, house is insured. It is just wood, wood and money at this point,” Evans said.

