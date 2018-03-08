Troopers: Man dies after crashing into power pole on Highway 101

Oregon State Police are investigating a crash between a pick-up truck and a power pole that left a man dead on Highway 101 Thursday morning.

OSP responded a half a mile north of Brooten Road around 6:00 a.m. and learned that Dustin Ford, 31, was traveling south when for unknown reasons he crossed the centerline and went off the roadway.

Troopers said the truck hit a power pole and the pole came down onto the back of the truck and across the entire highway.

At that time, officials said a log truck heading south became entangled in the power lines and could not move until the lines were turned off by the Tillamook People's Utility District.

Ford died at the scene, according to Troopers.

The log truck driver did not witness the crash and was not injured, said investigators.

The utility district made the crash scene safe so the log truck could be towed from the area and worked to return power to local communities while the highway was closed for several hours.

