Deputies ID 86-year-old woman who died in crash outside Columbia River HS

Deputies have identified the 86-year-old woman who died in a crash outside Columbia River High School in Vancouver.

Investigators said Marion Klitza was driving a Volkswagen Jetta west on Northwest 99th Street when a Subaru sedan pulled out of the school’s parking lot into the path of the Volkswagen at 10:17 a.m. Wednesday.

Klitza was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies said her 86-year-old husband was a passenger in the car and he also sustained severe injuries in the crash, but an update on his condition was not released Thursday.

A 17-year-old Columbia River High School student was driving the Subaru and she suffered injuries described as serious, but not life-threatening, according to deputies.

Investigators are not releasing the name of the teen.

The crash remains under investigation and no further details were released Thursday.

