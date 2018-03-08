New fueling station will convert sewage waste into natural gas for cars

The Bureau of Environmental Services and the City of Portland announced the opening of a natural gas fueling station at the city’s wastewater treatment plant on Thursday.

The fueling station, located in north Portland, is the first milestone for the Environmental Services’ Renewable Natural Gas Initiative, also known as the “Poop to Power” project.

Approved in April, the city will open a natural gas fueling station offering a clean-air alternative to diesel for cars.

The entire project will be completed next year and all city cars will run on local, clean fuel that is fully produced from the waste methane of sewage treatment instead of fossil fuels.

“We call it a triple win,” Portland City Commissioner Nick Fish said. “Cleaner air, dramatic reductions in pollution and greenhouse gases. and revenue for repairs. Our city's future is green.”

The natural gas will be sold as truck fuel by NW Natural's pipeline as well as at the fueling station.

City of Portland and BES said the project will have a huge impact on the environment and when all their trucks start running on natural gas, smog-producing pollutants will be cut by 90 percent and climate change emissions by up to 30 percent.

