National salmonella outbreak linked to kratom affects two people in Oregon

Two people became sick with a salmonella infection after taking an herbal supplement, and the Oregon Health Authority is urging people to stop using the product.

OHA tested numerous samples of kratom products, a southeastern Asian plant that some people use to treat opioid withdrawals, but the FDA says there is no evidence it is safe or effective.

State health officials said two people from Washington and Malheur counties became sick with salmonellosis after taking it.

One person got the health supplement from online, but the other said they bought the supplement from Torched Illusions, located in Beaverton and Tigard.

The Malheur County resident was hospitalized, but the Washington County resident was not. Both have recovered from their illnesses.

Officials said their cases are linked to a national salmonella outbreak where 48 people in 30 states have become sick.

Kratom may be brewed in a tea, chewed, smoked, or ingested in capsules. It may also be known as Thang, Kakuam, Thom, Ketom and Biak.

For information about the national Salmonella outbreak linked to kratom, visit https://www.cdc.gov/salmonella/kratom-02-18/

