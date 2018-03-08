Off-duty Tigard police officer arrested for DUII

An off-duty Tigard police officer was arrested this week for driving while intoxicated.

Tigard Police Department says Ron Wommack was arrested by Clackamas County Sheriff's Office deputies.

Wommack is an 18-year veteran with the department and has been placed on administrative leave.

Chief of Police Kathy McAlpine released a statement following the arrest, saying:

"I would like to affirm that any matter that involves Tigard Police Department personnel and their ability to carry out their duties within the community is of utmost importance to me as Police Chief. An internal investigation is underway, in addition to the processes under the Oregon courts. You can be assured that a fair and truthful resolution will occur. I thank you for your continued trust."

