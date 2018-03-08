Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Salem

Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Salem.

The shooting involving Salem Police Department officers began at about 3:25 p.m. when officers attempted to contact 40-year-old Zackary Miles Pevey regarding a warrant near the intersection of Silverton Road Northeast and Hawthorne Street Northeast.

Pevey fled from officers and struck a patrol car in the process. Officers pursued Pevey but stopped due to safety reasons.

Police said other officers encountered Pevey driving southbound on Cordon Road Northeast and attempted to contact him in a driveway in the 5500 block of State Street.

According to police, Pevey failed to comply with officers' commands and reversed his truck and backed in the direction of Officer Jesse Rios and struck his patrol vehicle.

Officer Rios fired his gun at Pevey and struck him. Pevey was then taken into custody and transported to a Salem hospital for treatment. Officer Rios was not injured.

Police said Officer Rios will be placed on administrative leave while the incident is being investigated.

The Oregon State Police and the Marion County District Attorney's Office will be conducting the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Oregon State Police Regional Communications Center at 503-375-3555.

