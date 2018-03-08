Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Salem; suspect in unknown condition

Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Salem.

The shooting involving Salem Police Department officers occurred around 4 p.m. on the 5500 block of State Street.

Roads were blocked in the area immediately following the shooting and remained closed into Thursday evening.

Police confirmed an officer-involved shooting had occurred and no officers were injured, but a suspect was shot.

The condition of the suspect was not immediately known.

No other details were released by investigators Thursday evening.

