Police ID man hit, killed while walking dog on Hwy 99E in Gladstone area

Police have identified the man who was hit and killed while walking his dog on Highway 99E in the Gladstone area.

Emergency crews responded to the intersection with Southeast Hull Avenue at 8:55 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators said 54-year-old Cory L. Philpott of Milwaukie was in the roadway with his dog when they were struck by a 2001 Acura MDX.

Philpott was taken to the hospital with critical injuries and he was later pronounced dead. His dog died at the scene.

The 32-year-old driver from Tualatin remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, according to authorities.

No other details were released about the investigation by Oregon State Police on Thursday.

The road was closed in the area of the collision for three hours.

