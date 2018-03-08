Driver hit by high-speed chase suspect on I-5: ‘How can someone be so reckless?’

David Stuebe was in the wrong place at the wrong time when he was driving home from work on Interstate 5 on Tuesday.

Stuebe found himself involved in a high-speed police chase in northeast Portland.

Jimmy Maeda-Escobar, 21, is accused of speeding and passing cars on the I-5 shoulder near Salem. Troopers pursued Maeda-Escobar’s truck, but stopped the chase near Woodburn for Safety reasons.

Portland police later located Maeda-Escobar continuing to drive his pickup before he is accused of slamming into another car. That car was driven by Stuebe.

Police eventually used spike strips and took the suspect into custody near Wilsonville.

Stuebe said it was shocking to be in the middle of it all.

“All of a sudden I get a big wham out of nowhere. I look to my right and this truck is there and smashes into the cement divider and then hit me again. Basically, it was like this guy was trying to bully through on the shoulder,” Stuebe told FOX 12.

To make matters worse, Stuebe was driving his wife’s new Mercedes. The car is banged up, but Stuebe knows things could have turned out much worse.

“How can someone be so reckless and do this,” Stuebe said. “Not only put property in jeopardy, but also personal life.”

Maeda-Escobar is facing charges of attempt to elude, reckless driving and reckless endangering. He is due back in court March 20.

