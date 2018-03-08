Woman struck by vehicle in Hillsboro, life-flighted to hospital - KPTV - FOX 12

Woman struck by vehicle in Hillsboro, life-flighted to hospital

HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) -

A woman was taken to a local hospital Thursday afternoon after being struck by a vehicle.

Hillsboro police said the pedestrian was struck near Northeast Butler Street and Northeast 60th Place. She was life-flighted to an area hospital with a head injury.

Police said the driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

No other information is available at this time.

