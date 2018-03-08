ACLU files six lawsuits against Portland Police Bureau on behalf of protesters

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Oregon filed six lawsuits Thursday against the Portland Police Bureau.

The lawsuits were filed on behalf of protesters who claim they're victims of police brutality.

All of the incidents happened on the streets of Portland in the last year and a half.

All six of the protesters gathered for a news conference Thursday, showing videos and pictures of the incidents in question and speaking out about why they're suing.

One man says he was already detained by several officers when an officer sprayed pepper spray directly in his face.

Another woman says police grabbed and slapped her face when she was in custody and sprained her elbow.

On the President's Day protest last year, Peggy Zebroski says police pulled her to the ground, an officer smashed her head with his knee and broke her nose.

The whole group is suing for monetary damages, but they say they want policy changes made.

"Portland Police Bureau has a history of treating peaceful protest as terrorism. I'm grateful that we still have the courts, and the ACLU is working to unmask these tactics for what they are," said Zebroski.

FOX 12 contacted the Portland Police Bureau for a statement, but they say they can't comment on pending litigation.

