St. Mary's Academy announces 2018 Rose Festival Court princess

St. Mary's Academy has announced its 2018 Rose Festival Court princess.

Jennifer White is a senior who plans to attend a university or college after she graduates high school. Her top choice is Scripps College.

White is the Team Captain for the St. Mary's Dance Company and Club Leader for the Novel Club. She is also a member of Model United Nations, the Rose Choir and the National Honors Society (St. Catherine of Sienna Chapter).

Even though it's not an official event, White says she enjoys the Laurelhurst School's Rose Competition.

"I'll always cherish my memories of the school's Rose Competition, meeting the Rose Festival Court and singing 'What a Wonderful World' with all my fellow students. Each year I found the entire experience to be moving and powerful. I still have my ribbon from the year my rose won the miniature rose category," said White.

The 2018 Portland Rose Festival Queen will be crowned at the Queen's Coronation presented by Unitus Community Credit Union on Saturday, June 9 at 8:30 a.m. just before the Spirit Mountain Casino Grand Floral Parade.

