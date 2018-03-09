Police: One person injured in NE Portland shooting - KPTV - FOX 12

Police: One person injured in NE Portland shooting

Portland police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Thursday night.

The shooting happened in the 6600 block of Northeast Flanders Street just before 9 p.m.

The victim was transported to an area hospital by ambulance. The victim's condition is unknown at this time.

Police said officers are performing a neighborhood search for the suspect.

