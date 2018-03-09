Police identify officers involved in shooting with Goose Hollow standoff suspect

The two officers who were involved in a shooting with a burglary suspect early Thursday morning in Portland's Goose Hollow neighborhood have been identified.

Portland police said officers Joseph Webber and Darrell Shaw were the two bureau members who were involved in a shooting with a woman accused of trying to burglarize a residence. A standoff between the suspect and police lasted several hours Thursday morning.

The suspect was injured and taken into custody. She was transported from the scene of the standoff by ambulance to a Portland hospital.

Webber has been a Portland police officer for 13 years, while Shaw has been with the bureau for 24 years.

Both men are on paid administrative leave in accordance with bureau policy. The officers will remain on leave until the investigation into the shooting by a grand jury is completed.

As of Friday morning, the burglary suspect was still hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. She has not been identified for "investigative reasons," police said.

