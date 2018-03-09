Washington Co. deputies looking for suspect who stabbed man with a drill bit in Cornelius

A man was stabbed by another man with a drill bit Friday morning outside a Fred Meyer in Cornelius and now deputies are looking for the suspect.

Washington County deputies responded to 2200 East Baseline Street on the report of a stabbing around 6 a.m.

The stabbing happened after an argument involving three people outside the Fred Meyer store, which was not open at the time, according to deputies.

The suspect, identified 29-year-old Samuel Lund, was armed with a drill bit and fled the scene.

Deputies said they are actively tracking Lund with a K-9.

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

