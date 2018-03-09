Washington Co. deputies looking for wanted man who stabbed man with a drill bit in Cornelius

A 33-year-old man was stabbed by another man with a drill bit Friday morning outside the Fred Meyer in Cornelius and deputies are looking for the suspect.

At 5:47 a.m., Washington County deputies responded to 2200 East Baseline Street on the report of a stabbing.

Deputies found the victim with apparent stab wounds near the garden center entrance.

The stabbing happened after an argument involving two men and a woman outside the Fred Meyer store, which was not open at the time, according to deputies.

The woman in the incident told FOX 12 the argument was over her and was between her current boyfriend and her ex-boyfriend.

She said her ex-boyfriend was armed with a drill bit and stabbed her current boyfriend.

The suspect, identified as 29-year-old Samuel Lund of Hillsboro, fled the scene.

Beaverton police and Hillsboro police K-9s, along with Forest Grove police, helped deputies search for Lund, but he was not located.

Deputies said Lund has a warrant out for his arrest from a previous case.

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who sees Lund should not approach him and instead call 911. Deputies are asking anyone with information regarding this investigation to call (503) 629-0111.

