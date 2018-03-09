On the Go with Joe at Voyage to Vietnam

There’s an easy way to give a child an international education right now without leaving Portland.

The Portland Children’s Museum’s newest exhibit is called Voyage to Vietnam, which brings Southeast Asia to Rose City kids.

The new interactive exhibit runs until May 6 and teaches kids about Vietnamese culture and traditions.

Some of the highlights of the exhibit include being able to try on a giant lion dance mask, pose for an interactive family photo and create a fireworks display.

Learning how you can take your kids on a #voyagetovietnam at the @PortlandCM live on @fox12oregon ! pic.twitter.com/svqYpeSKbz — Joe Vithayathil (@JoeVFox12) March 9, 2018

To learn more, visit PortlandCM.org.

