North Plains police report IRS phone scam

The North Plains Police Department is warning residents about a reported phone scam by callers who claim to be from the Internal Revenue Service and demand money over the phone.

Police said a resident received a phone call Tuesday from a man claiming to be an IRS employee. The caller stated that there was a lawsuit against the resident for back taxes from 2015 and that unless the resident immediately paid the full amount of "$2,000," there would be a warrant issued for the resident's arrest.

The caller provided an IRS employee ID number and even had a second party who claimed to be a "Deputy with Washington County Sheriff's Office" validate everything the man was saying, according to police.

Police said the scam victim was threatened multiple times with an arrest warrant and the victim paid the $2,000, believing it would prevent a "warrant" from being issued.

Police would like to remind residents to be aware of scams as the people perpetrating these scams may have intimate details such as current address or email address making the scam seem real.

The North Plains Police Department and the Washington County Sheriff's Office does not accept any type of money or payment over the phone.

Police issues the following five signs of an IRS scam.

The IRS does not:

1) Call you to demand immediate payment.

2) Demand that you pay taxes without giving you the chance to question or appeal the amount they say you owe.

3) Require you to use a certain payment method for your taxes, such as a prepaid debit card.

4) Ask for credit or debit card numbers over the phone.

5) Threaten to bring in local police or other law-enforcement to have you arrested for not paying."

Anyone with any questions or concerns can contact the North Plains Police Department at 503-629-0111 and the the IRS customer service number at 1-800-829-1040.

