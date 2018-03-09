Police: Man struck by vehicle in SE Portland, in critical condition

A man was taken to a local hospital Friday morning for traumatic injuries after being struck by a vehicle in southeast Portland.

Police responded to the location of Southeast 30th Avenue and Belmont Street where they found a man suffering from traumatic injuries.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment and is in critical condition, according to officers.

The driver remained at the scene and has been cooperating with investigators.

During the investigation, officers said the driver was traveling southbound on Southeast 30th Avenue and turned right onto Belmont Street, hitting the pedestrian who was in the crosswalk.

Police said there have been no arrests or citations issued and the Traffic Division's Major Crash Team has responded to conduct an investigation due to the severity of the pedestrians’ injuries.

Southeast Belmont Street between 30th and 31st Avenues is closed and expected to re-open to all traffic by approximately 11:30 a.m, according to police.

Police have not provided any more information about the suspect or the victim.

